Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 1,268,213 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply an increase of 19.23% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $2.2, putting it -41.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $32.33 Million, with an average of 346.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 607.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DXF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

After registering a 19.23% upside on the day, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.77 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 12.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.64%, and 6.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.17%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) saw shorts transact 8.9 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.84, implying an increase of 1502.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.84 and $24.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXF is trading +1502.58% off suggested target high and 1502.58% from its likely low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 618.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.37% of the shares at 0.41% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 59.6 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.31 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 11Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44011, these shares were worth $7.7 Thousand.

