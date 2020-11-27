Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s traded shares stood at 1,638,729 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.8, to imply a decline of -0.5% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The FUV share’s 52-week high remains $20.2, putting it -46.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $461.15 Million, with an average of 10.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.12.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

After registering a -0.5% downside on the day, Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.20- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 31.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.13%, and 140.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 763.35%. Short interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) saw shorts transact 2.98 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.4, implying a decline of-17.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUV is trading +44.93% off suggested target high and -42.03% from its likely low.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcimoto, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) shares are +511.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.12% against -7.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before jumping 20% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 222.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $944Million for this quarter and $617Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.3% before jumping 378.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -20.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Arcimoto, Inc. insiders hold 23.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.81% of the shares at 12.82% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 801.21 Thousand shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 595.65 Thousand shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.92 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 652,744 shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 627.15 Thousand, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $3.34 Million.

