Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares stood at 1,468,323 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.25, to imply a decline of -1.85% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AR share’s 52-week high remains $4.64, putting it -9.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $1.15 Billion, with an average of 8.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Antero Resources Corporation (AR), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give AR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.07.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside on the day, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.54-5 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 5.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.66%, and 16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.82%. Short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw shorts transact 56.61 Million shares and set a 6.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.66, implying an increase of 9.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $7.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AR is trading +70.59% off suggested target high and -29.41% from its likely low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are +44.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 333.33% against -35.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 450% this quarter before jumping 92.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -20% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.07 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $986.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 Billion for this quarter and $1.32 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2% before falling -25.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders hold 12.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.72% of the shares at 95.73% float percentage. In total, 269 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.06 Million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 17.93 Million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $49.31 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 12,241,529 shares. This is just over 4.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.57 Million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about $16.68 Million.

