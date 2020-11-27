Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s traded shares stood at 1,196,155 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply an increase of 8.22% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The AEHL share’s 52-week high remains $5.31, putting it -124.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $7.26 Million, with an average of 691.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 555.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

After registering a 8.22% upside on the day, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.52-5 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 5.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.32%, and 0.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.21%. Short interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw shorts transact 276.41 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168, implying an increase of 6988.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $168 and $168 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHL is trading +6988.61% off suggested target high and 6988.61% from its likely low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 98.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

