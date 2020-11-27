Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares stood at 5,023,651 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply an increase of 9.92% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The AMRS share’s 52-week high remains $6.07, putting it -110.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $688.93 Million, with an average of 3.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Amyris, Inc. (AMRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.11.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

After registering a 9.92% upside on the day, Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.02-4 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 4.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.%, and -5.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.8%. Short interest in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw shorts transact 24.09 Million shares and set a 7.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.34, implying an increase of 120.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.35 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRS is trading +281.94% off suggested target high and 16.32% from its likely low.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 27.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris, Inc. insiders hold 33.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.86% of the shares at 65.7% float percentage. In total, 158 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.44 Million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 14Million shares, or about 5.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $40.88 Million.

We also have Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio holds roughly 7,840,300 shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.59 Million, or 1.5% of the shares, all valued at about $10.5 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“