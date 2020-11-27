Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares stood at 8,994,219 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.9, to imply an increase of 23.56% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The JG share’s 52-week high remains $5.43, putting it -39.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $449.01 Million, with an average of 625.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 187.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

After registering a 23.56% upside on the day, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.43-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 26.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 73.7%, and 130.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.42%. Short interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw shorts transact 28.72 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -21.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.58% of the shares at 21.9% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.98 Million shares (or 41.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 8Million shares, or about 30.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $12.32 Million.

