Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares stood at 2,970,673 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply an increase of 11.4% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The GSM share’s 52-week high remains $1.82, putting it -43.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $214.83 Million, with an average of 3.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

After registering a 11.4% upside on the day, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.82 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 30.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 73.24%, and 84.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.11%. Short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw shorts transact 375.68 Million shares and set a 341.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.08, implying a decline of-14.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.9 and $1.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSM is trading -1.57% off suggested target high and -29.13% from its likely low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -56.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders hold 57.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22% of the shares at 52.11% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.74 Million shares (or 4.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 5.54 Million shares, or about 3.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.71 Million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 2,840,355 shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 Million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about $1.36 Million.

