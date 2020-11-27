Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 23,081,720 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 3.46% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.6, putting it -1525% down since that peak but still an impressive +30% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.112. The company has a valuation of $20.78 Million, with an average of 18.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a 3.46% upside on the day, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.194 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 18.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.46%, and 4.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.44%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 1.55 Million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.9% of the shares at 14.03% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.67 Million shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $257.46 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 265.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $40.9 Thousand.

