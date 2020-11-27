Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s traded shares stood at 43,700,338 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decline of -7.07% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NAK share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -572.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $189.02 Million, with an average of 34.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

After registering a -7.07% downside on the day, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.9185 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 59.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -57.16%, and -61.86% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.78%. Short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) saw shorts transact 29.2 Million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.23, implying an increase of 772.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.68 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAK is trading +913.51% off suggested target high and 624.32% from its likely low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -277.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.05% of the shares at 10.28% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.59 Million shares (or 4.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 10.12 Million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.92 Million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Gabelli Gold Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 11,129,598 shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.37 Million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about $3.39 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“