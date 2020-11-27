Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s traded shares stood at 2,340,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.83, to imply a decline of -0.61% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The ANF share’s 52-week high remains $23.82, putting it -4.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.42. The company has a valuation of $1.42 Billion, with an average of 2.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ANF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.98.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside on the day, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.82- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.55%, and 43.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.04%. Short interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw shorts transact 7.96 Million shares and set a 3.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.73, implying a decline of-4.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANF is trading +22.65% off suggested target high and -56.2% from its likely low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are +96.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -364.38% against -22.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25.2% this quarter before jumping 79.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.12 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $676.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 Billion for this quarter and $497.33 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.3% before jumping 36% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -41.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. insiders hold 2.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.76% of the shares at 104.05% float percentage. In total, 272 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.53 Million shares (or 15.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.23 Million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $86.72 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,820,184 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 Million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about $19.04 Million.

