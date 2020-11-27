GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s traded shares stood at 2,210,955 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.34, to imply an increase of 11.65% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The GIK share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it -0.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.79. The company has a valuation of $313.31 Million, with an average of 787.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 132.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

GigCapital3, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.1% of the shares at 45.1% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 5.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omni Partners LLP with 1.21 Million shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.99 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 360,000 shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.28 Thousand, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about $437.04 Thousand.

