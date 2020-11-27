G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s traded shares stood at 1,110,792 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.3, to imply a decline of -6.26% or -$1.49 in intraday trading. The GIII share’s 52-week high remains $34.42, putting it -54.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.96. The company has a valuation of $1.07 Billion, with an average of 1.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 934.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GIII a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.81.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

After registering a -6.26% downside on the day, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.21- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.62%, and 46.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.43%. Short interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw shorts transact 7.25 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.7, implying a decline of-16.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GIII is trading +7.62% off suggested target high and -37.22% from its likely low.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares are +115.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -89.34% against -21.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -59.3% this quarter before falling -48% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -36.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $768.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending January 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $551.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.13 Billion for this quarter and $754.62 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.9% before falling -26.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.2% annually.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. insiders hold 11.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.5% of the shares at 114.7% float percentage. In total, 268 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.38 Million shares (or 13.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.26 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $55.87 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,648,563 shares. This is just over 5.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 Million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about $13.21 Million.

