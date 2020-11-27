Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s traded shares stood at 2,368,455 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply a decline of -2.17% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DLPN share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -260.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $22.78 Million, with an average of 1.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 561.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DLPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.04.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

After registering a -2.17% downside on the day, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.78 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 10.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and 2.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.77%. Short interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw shorts transact 67.97 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.9, implying an increase of 175.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.7 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DLPN is trading +189.86% off suggested target high and 146.38% from its likely low.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.45 Million for this quarter and $6.5 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.8% before jumping 6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 57.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 25.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.92% of the shares at 9.32% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.64 Million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 548.91 Thousand shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $378.75 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 427,208 shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $371.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99.8 Thousand, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about $86.86 Thousand.

