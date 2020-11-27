Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares stood at 4,667,475 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.53, to imply a decline of -5.46% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The KODK share’s 52-week high remains $60, putting it -696.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $571.01 Million, with an average of 8.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KODK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

After registering a -5.46% downside on the day, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.30-8 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 8.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.2%, and -1.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.01%. Short interest in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) saw shorts transact 15.3 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of-86.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KODK is trading -86.72% off suggested target high and -86.72% from its likely low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -280.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12% annually.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Eastman Kodak Company insiders hold 41.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.6% of the shares at 34.94% float percentage. In total, 151 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.75 Million shares (or 3.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 2.53 Million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $22.36 Million.

We also have Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds roughly 4,000,000 shares. This is just over 5.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 882.04 Thousand, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $1.97 Million.

