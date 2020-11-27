Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares stood at 2,542,080 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply a decline of -0.56% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AM share’s 52-week high remains $7.87, putting it -11% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $3.38 Billion, with an average of 3.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.21.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside on the day, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.44-4 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.75%, and 7.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.59%. Short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) saw shorts transact 15.6 Million shares and set a 3.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.67, implying a decline of-5.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AM is trading +55.15% off suggested target high and -43.58% from its likely low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Midstream Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are +48.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -139.29% against -18.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 172.4% this quarter before jumping 128.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 15.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $198.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $217Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.07 Million for this quarter and $243.71 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17% before falling -11% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -343.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Antero Midstream Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.23, with the share yield ticking at 18.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders hold 32.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.15% of the shares at 80.8% float percentage. In total, 324 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 29.02 Million shares (or 6.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 27.68 Million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $148.62 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income holds roughly 19,753,773 shares. This is just over 4.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.19 Million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about $75.77 Million.

