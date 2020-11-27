Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s traded shares stood at 3,480,336 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 7.73% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BBI share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -512.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $35.05 Million, with an average of 2.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.09.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 746.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBI is trading +823.08% off suggested target high and 669.23% from its likely low.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Brickell Biotech, Inc. insiders hold 2.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.86% of the shares at 10.07% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 950.91 Thousand shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $858.76 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 721.89 Thousand shares, or about 1.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $651.94 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 240,499 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.47 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 104.31 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $104.3 Thousand.

