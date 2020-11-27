Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s traded shares stood at 10,408,869 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply an increase of 4.64% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The OPTT share’s 52-week high remains $4.46, putting it -41.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $76.31 Million, with an average of 16.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPTT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) trade information

After registering a 4.64% upside on the day, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.46-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 29.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 67.2%, and 46.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 263.22%. Short interest in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw shorts transact 1.58 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1200, implying an increase of 37874.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1200 and $1200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPTT is trading +37874.68% off suggested target high and 37874.68% from its likely low.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 60.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 84.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s Major holders

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.81% of the shares at 0.81% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 88.03 Thousand shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.91 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 29.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44011, these shares were worth $20.58 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 18,163 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $4.25 Thousand.

