GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s traded shares stood at 2,653,250 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.43, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The GP share’s 52-week high remains $32.5, putting it -22.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.22. The company has a valuation of $503.23 Million, with an average of 3.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.8, implying an increase of 8.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GP is trading +32.43% off suggested target high and -12.98% from its likely low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. insiders hold 17.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.03% of the shares at 12.1% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.38 Million shares (or 7.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arosa Capital Management LP with 90Thousand shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.08 Million.

