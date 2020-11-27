Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s traded shares stood at 1,829,137 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply a decline of -7.11% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The WEI share’s 52-week high remains $6, putting it -217.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $133.18 Million, with an average of 8.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Weidai Ltd. (WEI), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WEI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

After registering a -7.11% downside on the day, Weidai Ltd. (WEI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.74-2 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 29.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.35%, and -18.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.21%. Short interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw shorts transact 40.28 Million shares and set a 7.64 days time to cover.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -54.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Weidai Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.13% of the shares at 0.13% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Barclays PLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.11 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.41 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 11.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.96 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Central Investment Port-Emerging Markets Equity Central Fd and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Weidai Ltd. (WEI) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Fidelity Central Investment Port-Emerging Markets Equity Central Fd holds roughly 14,900 shares. This is just over 0.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.37 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $1.03 Thousand.

