Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares stood at 1,023,051 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.96, to imply an increase of 6.68% or $3.13 in intraday trading. The SPT share’s 52-week high remains $52.65, putting it -5.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.54. The company has a valuation of $2.65 Billion, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 610.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.11.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

After registering a 6.68% upside on the day, Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.25- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.66%, and 5.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 211.28%. Short interest in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw shorts transact 1.58 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.8, implying an increase of 9.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPT is trading +20.1% off suggested target high and 0.08% from its likely low.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprout Social, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) shares are +81.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.21% against 17.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 56% this quarter before jumping 14.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 28% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $35.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.27 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.14 Million for this quarter and $30.54 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.5% before jumping 25.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -123.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social, Inc. insiders hold 9.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.24% of the shares at 99.96% float percentage. In total, 185 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.66 Million shares (or 19.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $333.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.6 Million shares, or about 12.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $215.45 Million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and ClearBridge Select Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 665,306 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 656.63 Thousand, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about $25.28 Million.

