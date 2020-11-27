Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares stood at 1,292,528 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The ADAP share’s 52-week high remains $13.4, putting it -190.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $713.53 Million, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADAP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside on the day, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.09-9 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 9.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.95%, and -3.96% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 284.17%. Short interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw shorts transact 2.97 Million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.33, implying an increase of 145.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADAP is trading +268.76% off suggested target high and 30.15% from its likely low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $728Million for this quarter and $761Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 172% before falling -8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1% annually.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.34% of the shares at 84.4% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Capital Management. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 38.97 Million shares (or 4.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $311.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 17.08 Million shares, or about 2.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $136.32 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 9,323,900 shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 Million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $12.12 Million.

