ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares stood at 429,380 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply an increase of 4.73% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CNET share’s 52-week high remains $2.11, putting it -36.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $33.7 Million, with an average of 639.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 531.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNET a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

After registering a 4.73% upside on the day, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.58 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.16%, and 2.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.05%. Short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw shorts transact 118.18 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 303.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNET is trading +303.23% off suggested target high and 303.23% from its likely low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 91.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders hold 27.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.55% of the shares at 0.76% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 42.68 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.21 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 30.22 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44011, these shares were worth $30.22 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“