Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s traded shares stood at 345,103 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $372.73, to imply a decline of -0.2% or -$0.74 in intraday trading. The ZBRA share’s 52-week high remains $379.91, putting it -1.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $150.06. The company has a valuation of $19.87 Billion, with an average of 552.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZBRA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $3.8.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) trade information

After registering a -0.2% downside on the day, Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $379.91 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.41%, and 22.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.92%. Short interest in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw shorts transact 517.1 Million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $335, implying a decline of-10.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $250 and $392 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZBRA is trading +5.17% off suggested target high and -32.93% from its likely low.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zebra Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) shares are +42.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -6.34% against -18.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.7% this quarter before jumping 17.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -2.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.25 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 Billion for this quarter and $1.05 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.8% before jumping 8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 74% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 30.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s Major holders

Zebra Technologies Corporation insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.14% of the shares at 91.22% float percentage. In total, 910 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.97 Million shares (or 11.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.99 Million shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.01 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,514,352 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $387.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $340.01 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“