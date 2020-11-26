Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s traded shares stood at 728,531 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.3, to imply an increase of 6.98% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CTIB share’s 52-week high remains $8.37, putting it -263.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $10.97 Million, with an average of 7.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTIB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

After registering a 6.98% upside on the day, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.39-3 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.14%, and 10.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 172.96%. Short interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw shorts transact 50.08 Million shares and set a 43.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 204.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIB is trading +204.35% off suggested target high and 204.35% from its likely low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Yunhong CTI Ltd. insiders hold 41.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.72% of the shares at 6.35% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 192.17 Thousand shares (or 4.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $316.99 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management with 11.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $19.63 Thousand.

