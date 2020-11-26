Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s traded shares stood at 611,789 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.79, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The YEXT share’s 52-week high remains $20.9, putting it -11.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.56. The company has a valuation of $2.25 Billion, with an average of 619.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yext, Inc. (YEXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YEXT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.08.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside on the day, Yext, Inc. (YEXT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.17- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.49%, and 7.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.31%. Short interest in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw shorts transact 9.99 Million shares and set a 9.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.22, implying an increase of 7.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YEXT is trading +38.37% off suggested target high and -30.81% from its likely low.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yext, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares are +19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.25% against 10.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.9% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Yext, Inc. insiders hold 10.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.08% of the shares at 80.67% float percentage. In total, 208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.61 Million shares (or 9.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.6 Million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $130.59 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 7,055,962 shares. This is just over 5.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.59 Million, or 3.83% of the shares, all valued at about $76.19 Million.

