XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares stood at 504,988 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.98, to imply a decline of -0.05% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The XP share’s 52-week high remains $52.94, putting it -26.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.5. The company has a valuation of $23.17 Billion, with an average of 767.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 829.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for XP Inc. (XP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.19.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

After registering a -0.05% downside on the day, XP Inc. (XP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.23- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.41%, and -3.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.98%. Short interest in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw shorts transact 2.73 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XP Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XP Inc. (XP) shares are +38.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42% against 8.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.7% this quarter before jumping 35.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 58% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $433.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $447.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $312.89 Million for this quarter and $321.03 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.6% before jumping 39.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 134.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.26% annually.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

XP Inc. insiders hold 55.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.72% of the shares at 92.47% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 46.2 Million shares (or 13.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.93 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.18 Million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $758.09 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XP Inc. (XP) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 10,134,593 shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $422.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.06 Million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $252.56 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“