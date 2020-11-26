Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares stood at 359,041 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.11, to imply an increase of 4.62% or $2.08 in intraday trading. The OSH share’s 52-week high remains $56.28, putting it -19.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.98. The company has a valuation of $11.35 Billion, with an average of 168.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 330.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.23.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.86, implying an increase of 31.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSH is trading +65.57% off suggested target high and 6.13% from its likely low.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -15.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health, Inc. insiders hold 19.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.47% of the shares at 90.19% float percentage. In total, 133 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 76.07 Million shares (or 31.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.07 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newlight Partners LP with 50.2 Million shares, or about 20.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.68 Billion.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,293,500 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 929Thousand, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about $41.46 Million.

