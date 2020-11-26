New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s traded shares stood at 305,813 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.75, to imply an increase of 4.79% or $2 in intraday trading. The NFE share’s 52-week high remains $54.92, putting it -25.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $7.38 Billion, with an average of 262.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 589.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NFE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.08.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

After registering a 4.79% upside on the day, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.14- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.11%, and -13.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179.2%. Short interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw shorts transact 1.84 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.25, implying a decline of-1.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFE is trading +16.57% off suggested target high and -15.43% from its likely low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Fortress Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares are +215.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.05% against -20.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 180.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 150.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $164.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $237.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.75 Million for this quarter and $74.53 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 135.7% before jumping 219.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -248.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 29, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

New Fortress Energy Inc. insiders hold 59.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.23% of the shares at 99.15% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Great Mountain Partners LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 34.7 Million shares (or 20.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 13.4 Million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $589.7 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,656,000 shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $43.2 Million.

