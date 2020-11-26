MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s traded shares stood at 334,930 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.73, to imply an increase of 6.19% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The MGTX share’s 52-week high remains $22.32, putting it -62.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.82. The company has a valuation of $596.05 Million, with an average of 487.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MGTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.35.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

After registering a 6.19% upside on the day, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.25- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.39%, and 3.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.42%. Short interest in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw shorts transact 405.57 Million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.5, implying an increase of 151.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGTX is trading +227.75% off suggested target high and 74.8% from its likely low.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MeiraGTx Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) shares are -7.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.85% against 14%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -191.7% this quarter before falling -7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 28.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $650Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.94 Million for this quarter and $4.21 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.9% before falling -84.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 63.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.4% annually.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders

MeiraGTx Holdings plc insiders hold 21.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.68% of the shares at 66.94% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.43 Million shares (or 16.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.71 Million shares, or about 9.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $49.17 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 418,935 shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 356.87 Thousand, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $4.72 Million.

