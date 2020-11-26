Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s traded shares stood at 755,931 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.16, to imply an increase of 10.1% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The LUNA share’s 52-week high remains $9.32, putting it -1.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.5. The company has a valuation of $282.48 Million, with an average of 242.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LUNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.08.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) trade information

After registering a 10.1% upside on the day, Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.20-0 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.12%, and 31.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.65%. Short interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw shorts transact 1.04 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.13, implying a decline of-0.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUNA is trading +9.17% off suggested target high and -23.58% from its likely low.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $24.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.48 Million for this quarter and $17.14 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.5% before jumping 15.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 425.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s Major holders

Luna Innovations Incorporated insiders hold 7.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.56% of the shares at 52.22% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 6.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.95 Million shares, or about 6.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.64 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,469,496 shares. This is just over 4.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 627.76 Thousand, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $3.75 Million.

