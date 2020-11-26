Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s traded shares stood at 399,105 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.11, to imply a decline of -1.86% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The VNDA share’s 52-week high remains $17.85, putting it -47.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.12. The company has a valuation of $662.32 Million, with an average of 347.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 553.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.18.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

After registering a -1.86% downside on the day, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.98- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 6.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.54%, and 18.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.2%. Short interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw shorts transact 6.14 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.33, implying an increase of 51.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNDA is trading +106.44% off suggested target high and 15.61% from its likely low.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares are +3.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.62% against 14%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 125% this quarter before jumping 1500% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 343.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Major holders

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.26% of the shares at 104.62% float percentage. In total, 257 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.28 Million shares (or 16.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 5.45 Million shares, or about 9.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $52.65 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,347,076 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 Million, or 4.72% of the shares, all valued at about $26.56 Million.

