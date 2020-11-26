Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s traded shares stood at 602,750 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.52, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TCDA share’s 52-week high remains $44.3, putting it -489.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.74. The company has a valuation of $377.39 Million, with an average of 1Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tricida, Inc. (TCDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TCDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$1.12.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside on the day, Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.76-3 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.68%, and -14.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.07%. Short interest in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw shorts transact 4.38 Million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 72.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCDA is trading +165.96% off suggested target high and -20.21% from its likely low.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -53.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Tricida, Inc. insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.64% of the shares at 94.31% float percentage. In total, 176 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.61 Million shares (or 19.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.55 Million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $41.22 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1,011,221 shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 973.99 Thousand, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $26.77 Million.

