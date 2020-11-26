TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s traded shares stood at 736,972 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply an increase of 8.77% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TGA share’s 52-week high remains $1.57, putting it -196.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $39.22 Million, with an average of 352.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 293.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TGA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

After registering a 8.77% upside on the day, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.5347 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.62%, and 27.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.26%. Short interest in TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) saw shorts transact 86.62 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.06, implying an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.06 and $1.06 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGA is trading +100% off suggested target high and 100% from its likely low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.44 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2017, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.79 Million for this quarter and $20.7 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 104.4% before jumping 116.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -125.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.14% annually.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

TransGlobe Energy Corporation insiders hold 8.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.89% of the shares at 30.5% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.35 Million shares (or 8.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.1 Million shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.27 Million.

We also have Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Invesco International Small Company Fund holds roughly 3,402,269 shares. This is just over 4.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 576.94 Thousand, or 0.8% of the shares, all valued at about $333.93 Thousand.

