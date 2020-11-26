TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s traded shares stood at 332,116 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -5.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.24, to imply an increase of 9% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The TOMZ share’s 52-week high remains $17.04, putting it -301.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $71.07 Million, with an average of 317.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 143.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TOMZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -60.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 29.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

