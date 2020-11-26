The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s traded shares stood at 415,278 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.22, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The JOE share’s 52-week high remains $33.77, putting it -1.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.32. The company has a valuation of $1.96 Billion, with an average of 391.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 244.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The St. Joe Company (JOE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JOE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) trade information

After registering a 1.59% upside on the day, The St. Joe Company (JOE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.46- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.07%, and 24.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.52%. Short interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) saw shorts transact 5.96 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19, implying a decline of-42.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JOE is trading -42.81% off suggested target high and -42.81% from its likely low.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -7.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

JOE Dividends

The St. Joe Company has its next earnings report out between February 24 and March 01, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. The St. Joe Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s Major holders

The St. Joe Company insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.82% of the shares at 100.67% float percentage. In total, 201 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairholme Capital Management. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 26.44 Million shares (or 44.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $545.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.25 Million shares, or about 12.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $149.56 Million.

We also have Fairholme Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The St. Joe Company (JOE) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fairholme Fund holds roughly 22,208,024 shares. This is just over 37.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $515.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.34 Million, or 3.98% of the shares, all valued at about $45.53 Million.

