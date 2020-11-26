TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)’s traded shares stood at 410,746 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.71, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TCP share’s 52-week high remains $44.65, putting it -40.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18. The company has a valuation of $2.32 Billion, with an average of 368.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TC PipeLines, LP (TCP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TCP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.01.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside on the day, TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.09- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.52%, and 6.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.04%. Short interest in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw shorts transact 452.58 Million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.44, implying an increase of 24.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCP is trading +38.76% off suggested target high and 10.38% from its likely low.

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TC PipeLines, LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) shares are -9.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.34% against -9.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.3% this quarter before falling -8.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $134.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149Million for this quarter and $166.87 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.8% before falling -8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 239.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.1% annually.

TCP Dividends

TC PipeLines, LP has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. TC PipeLines, LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.6, with the share yield ticking at 8.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.88%.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)’s Major holders

TC PipeLines, LP insiders hold 23.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.38% of the shares at 91.24% float percentage. In total, 152 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Energy Income Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.17 Million shares (or 11.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $209.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 6.48 Million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $165.86 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 6,300,770 shares. This is just over 8.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $191.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.2 Million, or 4.49% of the shares, all valued at about $90.11 Million.

