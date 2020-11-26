Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares stood at 317,378 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply a decline of -1.06% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SLGG share’s 52-week high remains $6.5, putting it -249.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $28.8 Million, with an average of 256.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 459.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLGG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.23.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside on the day, Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.94 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.59%, and 5.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.19%. Short interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw shorts transact 769.88 Million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 141.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLGG is trading +168.82% off suggested target high and 115.05% from its likely low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super League Gaming, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares are -43.64% down over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.7% this quarter before jumping 60.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 92.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $800Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $262Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 205.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -57.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Super League Gaming, Inc. insiders hold 8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.14% of the shares at 9.94% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 178.63 Thousand shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $326.89 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 1492 Capital Management, LLC with 114.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $210.38 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 158,855 shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $381.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50Thousand, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $91.5 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“