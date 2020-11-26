Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s traded shares stood at 377,644 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.9, to imply a decline of -2.71% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The SCS share’s 52-week high remains $23.02, putting it -78.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.02. The company has a valuation of $1.48 Billion, with an average of 581.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 947.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Steelcase Inc. (SCS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.03.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside on the day, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.31- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.7%, and 6.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.95%. Short interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw shorts transact 2.77 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCS is trading +16.28% off suggested target high and 16.28% from its likely low.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Steelcase Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares are +11.4% up over the last 6 months. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -93.5% this quarter before falling -69.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 57.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

SCS Dividends

Steelcase Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 15 and December 21, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Steelcase Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 3.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.46%.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s Major holders

Steelcase Inc. insiders hold 4.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.68% of the shares at 99.18% float percentage. In total, 310 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.43 Million shares (or 9.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Earnest Partners LLC with 7.66 Million shares, or about 8.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $77.46 Million.

We also have Harbor Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Harbor Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,326,631 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 Million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about $26.38 Million.

