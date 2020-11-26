StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s traded shares stood at 487,404 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply a decline of -7.23% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The GASS share’s 52-week high remains $3.8, putting it -64.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $87.45 Million, with an average of 115.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for StealthGas Inc. (GASS), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GASS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.14.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

After registering a -7.23% downside on the day, StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.60-1 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 11.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.71%, and -5.71% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -32.65%. Short interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw shorts transact 14.36 Million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 73.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GASS is trading +73.16% off suggested target high and 73.16% from its likely low.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 117.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.1% annually.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

StealthGas Inc. insiders hold 20.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.66% of the shares at 73.96% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glendon Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.5 Million shares (or 17.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MSD Partners, L.P. with 3.52 Million shares, or about 9.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $10.44 Million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StealthGas Inc. (GASS) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 1,008,631 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 759.12 Thousand, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.83 Million.

