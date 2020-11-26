STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares stood at 582,877 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.87, to imply a decline of -4.9% or -$3.6 in intraday trading. The STAA share’s 52-week high remains $85.63, putting it -22.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.2. The company has a valuation of $3.22 Billion, with an average of 421.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 522.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STAA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

After registering a -4.9% downside on the day, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $84.36- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 17.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.06%, and -6.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 98.66%. Short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) saw shorts transact 2.52 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.6, implying an increase of 13.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STAA is trading +21.65% off suggested target high and -1.25% from its likely low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $43.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.88 Million for this quarter and $35.19 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.6% before jumping 26.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 172.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

STAAR Surgical Company insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.98% of the shares at 89.06% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.8 Million shares (or 23.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $610.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.34 Million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $189.13 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,287,906 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 934.95 Thousand, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $52.88 Million.

