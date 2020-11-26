Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s traded shares stood at 337,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply an increase of 7.89% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The SND share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -30.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $84.63 Million, with an average of 457.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 296.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Smart Sand, Inc. (SND), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.07.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

After registering a 7.89% upside on the day, Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.08-1 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.59%, and 60.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.65%. Short interest in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw shorts transact 2.67 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.13, implying an increase of 3.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SND is trading +21.95% off suggested target high and -2.44% from its likely low.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $19.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.67 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 69.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.6% annually.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Smart Sand, Inc. insiders hold 21.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.12% of the shares at 53.4% float percentage. In total, 57 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.61 Million shares (or 3.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 1Million shares, or about 2.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.31 Million.

We also have Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Sprott Focus Trust holds roughly 1,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 511.41 Thousand, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $536.98 Thousand.

