Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), translating to a mean rating of 3.7. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give NBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside on the day, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.72- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.06%, and 86.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.59%. Short interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw shorts transact 1.57 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.89, implying a decline of-52.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBR is trading -29.52% off suggested target high and -91.19% from its likely low.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $444.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $435.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $758.08 Million for this quarter and $714.26 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -41.4% before falling -39.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -8.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.6% annually.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s Major holders

Nabors Industries Ltd. insiders hold 12.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.71% of the shares at 75.17% float percentage. In total, 170 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 978.39 Thousand shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 443.81 Thousand shares, or about 6.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $10.85 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 397,199 shares. This is just over 5.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 202.16 Thousand, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about $7.48 Million.

