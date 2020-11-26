Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s traded shares stood at 387,072 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.04, to imply a decline of -2.36% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The LORL share’s 52-week high remains $36.42, putting it -51.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.68. The company has a valuation of $743.63 Million, with an average of 265.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LORL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside on the day, Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.21- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.66%, and 18.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.62%. Short interest in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw shorts transact 808.16 Million shares and set a 4.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89, implying an increase of 270.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $89 and $89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LORL is trading +270.22% off suggested target high and 270.22% from its likely low.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 130.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 700% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s Major holders

Loral Space & Communications Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.44% of the shares at 89.17% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MHR Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.53 Million shares (or 39.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.17 Million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $21.41 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 336,822 shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 322.26 Thousand, or 1.5% of the shares, all valued at about $6.29 Million.

