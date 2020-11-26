II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s traded shares stood at 641,932 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.9, to imply a decline of -0.18% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The IIVI share’s 52-week high remains $67.91, putting it -1.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19. The company has a valuation of $6.94 Billion, with an average of 1.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IIVI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.89.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside on the day, II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.91- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.98%, and 41.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.69%. Short interest in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw shorts transact 13.2 Million shares and set a 9.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.56, implying a decline of-0.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IIVI is trading +28.55% off suggested target high and -29.75% from its likely low.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing II-VI Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) shares are +40.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.95% against -3.9%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 147.2% this quarter before jumping 72.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 27.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -148.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.97% annually.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s Major holders

II-VI Incorporated insiders hold 4.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.98% of the shares at 103.11% float percentage. In total, 431 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.59 Million shares (or 13.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $551.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.35 Million shares, or about 11.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $500.85 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 6,136,678 shares. This is just over 5.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $311.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 Million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about $160.09 Million.

