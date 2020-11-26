Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 557,713 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $4.24, putting it -112% down since that peak but still an impressive +36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $345.54 Million, with an average of 471.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), translating to a mean rating of 3.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give SUPV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.08.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside on the day, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.05-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.09%, and 17.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.65%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 682.09 Million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.82, implying a decline of-9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.75 and $2.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUPV is trading +33% off suggested target high and -62.5% from its likely low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are +1.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.96% against -25.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before falling -77.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 236.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $144.99 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $154.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.3 Million for this quarter and $74.56 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 378.5% before jumping 107.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 65.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.1% annually.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 13, 2018. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders hold 21.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.52% of the shares at 5.76% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 705.79 Thousand shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 422.53 Thousand shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $764.79 Thousand.

We also have SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 279,898 shares. This is just over 0.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $506.62 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 188.86 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $415.49 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“