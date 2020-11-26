EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s traded shares stood at 424,785 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.98, to imply an increase of 7.19% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The EMX share’s 52-week high remains $3.33, putting it -11.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $249.57 Million, with an average of 334.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 218.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EMX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) trade information

After registering a 7.19% upside on the day, EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.99-0 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.58%, and 8.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.53%. Short interest in EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) saw shorts transact 170.54 Million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s Major holders

EMX Royalty Corporation insiders hold 19.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.58% of the shares at 35.6% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.28 Million shares (or 3.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Global Strategic Management Inc with 2Million shares, or about 2.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $5.25 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 1,431,976 shares. This is just over 1.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 Million, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $2.38 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“