Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s traded shares stood at 362,586 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply a decline of -4.03% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CSLT share’s 52-week high remains $1.63, putting it -36.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.6. The company has a valuation of $183Million, with an average of 868.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 420.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CSLT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.3, implying an increase of 9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSLT is trading +68.07% off suggested target high and -15.97% from its likely low.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $32.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.45 Million for this quarter and $39.05 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.8% before falling -19.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 4.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Major holders

Castlight Health, Inc. insiders hold 5.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.44% of the shares at 73.71% float percentage. In total, 102 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.34 Million shares (or 14.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raging Capital Management, Llc with 10.08 Million shares, or about 8.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.39 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 5,000,000 shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4Million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about $5.52 Million.

