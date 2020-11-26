Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares stood at 676,733 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.81, to imply an increase of 2.25% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The ALLO share’s 52-week high remains $55, putting it -72.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.43. The company has a valuation of $4.46 Billion, with an average of 799.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 685.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALLO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.58.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

After registering a 2.25% upside on the day, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.73- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 5.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.43%, and -12.37% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 22.44%. Short interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw shorts transact 10.58 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.85, implying an increase of 63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLO is trading +120.06% off suggested target high and 3.74% from its likely low.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -4.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 35.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.75% of the shares at 96.04% float percentage. In total, 246 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.72 Million shares (or 13.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $705.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.62 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $475.82 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 13,228,399 shares. This is just over 9.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $498.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.77 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $142.19 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“