Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares stood at 417,246 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply an increase of 4.59% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The SECO share’s 52-week high remains $7.3, putting it -128.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $225.38 Million, with an average of 123.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SECO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

After registering a 4.59% upside on the day, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.46-7 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 7.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.59%, and 10.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.84%. Short interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) saw shorts transact 326.09 Million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $241.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $273.77 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.82 Million for this quarter and $233.02 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.3% before jumping 17.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Secoo Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.31% of the shares at 22.31% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 11.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 3.68 Million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.83 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 201,000 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $528.63 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64.19 Thousand, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about $168.81 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“