Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares stood at 578,620 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.7, to imply an increase of 4.68% or $2 in intraday trading. The SRRK share’s 52-week high remains $48.11, putting it -7.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.89. The company has a valuation of $1.5 Billion, with an average of 390.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SRRK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.6.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

After registering a 4.68% upside on the day, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.98- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.48%, and 216.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 239.15%. Short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw shorts transact 1.24 Million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52, implying an increase of 16.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRRK is trading +23.04% off suggested target high and 5.15% from its likely low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares are +142.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.62% against 14%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before falling -10.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -8.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.76 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.57 Million for this quarter and $5.03 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.7% before jumping 21.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 41.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation insiders hold 13.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.01% of the shares at 97.72% float percentage. In total, 114 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.48 Million shares (or 13.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.9 Million shares, or about 8.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $51.32 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,528,947 shares. This is just over 4.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about $15.61 Million.

